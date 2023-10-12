Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

HES stock opened at $154.98 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

