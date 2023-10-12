Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

