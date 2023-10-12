Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the technology company will earn $12.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.08. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $201.60 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.99 and its 200-day moving average is $229.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.