Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the technology company will earn $12.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.08. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

SBA Communications Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $201.60 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.99 and its 200-day moving average is $229.70.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

