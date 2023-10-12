Zacks Research Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Chevron has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.