ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

