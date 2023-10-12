ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

