1,000 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.98. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.