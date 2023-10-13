10,861 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

IYF traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 11,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

