12,080 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $323,148.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock valued at $368,111,271. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TNET stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

