126,247 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.21% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.