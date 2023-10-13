132,385 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thryv by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

