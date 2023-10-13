16,175 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.