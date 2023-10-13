171,096 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $881.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $47.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

