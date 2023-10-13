17,193 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $95,748.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ambarella Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.57. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambarella Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
