19,415 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,409 shares of company stock worth $70,612,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

