20,471 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 195,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $552,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,009 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

