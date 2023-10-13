21,155 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.2 %

Wabash National stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

