25,090 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,984 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $798.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

