25,946 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $77.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Gibraltar Industries Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
