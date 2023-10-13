28,513 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.97.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

