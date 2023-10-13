3,404 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.