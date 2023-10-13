3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in 3M were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

