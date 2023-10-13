42,031 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,605,409 shares of company stock worth $70,612,439. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Samsara Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $24.65 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

