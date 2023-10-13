500 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

