506,558 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 506,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Stock Down 4.8 %

NMRK stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

