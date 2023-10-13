58,158 Shares in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.76% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 18,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHAU opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

