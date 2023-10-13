61,866 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.12% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tidewater by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $73.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $100,037.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.