7,113 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

DLTR opened at $107.47 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

