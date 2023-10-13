72,398 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $421.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $75.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

