78,229 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

