88,040 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 500,363 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $12,209,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 125,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Aleta W. Richards acquired 1,090 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MATW opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $471.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.42%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

