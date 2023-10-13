884 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 153,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

