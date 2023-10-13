9,999 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,884,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,807,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $4,313,491.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,807,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,323 shares of company stock worth $30,824,885 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

