AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.40.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

