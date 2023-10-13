Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,152,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768,239 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $199,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Abcam by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

About Abcam

(Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.