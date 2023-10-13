AbCellera Biologics’ (ABCL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 402.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,194,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 237,265 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
