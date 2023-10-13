AbCellera Biologics’ (ABCL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 402.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.98 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,194,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 237,265 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.