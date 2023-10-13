Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of AOD opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.
