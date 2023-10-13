ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $43.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

