Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

