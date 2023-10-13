abrdn (LON:ABDN) Shares Up 2.1%

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.65 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 164.05 ($2.01). 10,429,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 7,119,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.75 ($1.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 212.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -803.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 195.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,500.00%.

In related news, insider John Devine acquired 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,987.85 ($18,344.98). In other abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 52,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £84,483 ($103,406.36). Also, insider John Devine purchased 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,987.85 ($18,344.98). 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

