abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

