Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $75.00 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

