Ace Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $789.64 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

