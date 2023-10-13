Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $392.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 87.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.