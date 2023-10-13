ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $18.20 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.20 to $18.20 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.32.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,098 shares of company stock worth $4,184,957. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

