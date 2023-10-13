adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $89.04 on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -240.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.39. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

