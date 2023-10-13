Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.05. 187,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,945. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

