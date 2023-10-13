Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. 6,902,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,546,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,436.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

