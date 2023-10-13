Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Down 0.6%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 9,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

