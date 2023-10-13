AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Shares Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 40.54% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DWMC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed micro-cap stocks. The fund follows a rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWMC was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.